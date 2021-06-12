CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) – A jury has convicted a Tennessee man of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony in the death of his 5-year-old son, whose body remains missing years later. Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing April 4, 2018. His father, Joseph Daniels, was charged in the case. On Saturday, a jury brought in from Chattanooga convicted Joseph Daniels in Dickson County of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, second degree murder, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence. He was found not guilty of a separate first-degree murder charge. Investigators say Daniels admitted to fatally beating the autistic, nonverbal child for urinating on the floor, but Daniels later retracted his confession.
Tennessee man found guilty in missing son’s death
