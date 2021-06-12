Pianist Hargus “Pig” Robbins honored in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Spring City had a special day Saturday.

Tennessee Music Pathways unveiled a Hargus “Pig” Robbins marker at the Spring City Museum & Depot.

Robbins was born in Spring City in 1938.

He is now 83-years-old.

He is an accomplished session pianist that has been on many hits including George Jones’ “White Lightning”.

City officials say that this honor has been long awaited especially after more than a year of COVID-19.

Spring City Mayor Woody Evans says, “We have been wanting to honor Mr. Robinson. Last year we couldn’t do it because of the COVID. So, we were finally able to do it and we had a nice crowd turn out and we are very pleased that he is a native of our city.”

Robbins’ son says, “He’s got loads of trophies at home. But, this is different. This is about his roots. His love of family and friends and all of these people have shown us great respect and so that means a lot.”

Robbins has been completely blind since the age of 4.

He can memorize melodies after a hearing a song only once.

