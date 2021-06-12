Male Shot & Killed in Chattanooga Saturday

Very early Saturday, Chattanooga police were called to a hold-up alarm 4711 Brainerd rd.

Upon arriving, officers came upon a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton County EMS were called to the area where they pronounced the victim dead on scene. The deceased victim has been identified as Billy Burson, 34.

The violent crimes unit are investigating the incident. So far, they know an unidentified suspect began firing at the victim while he was still in his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.