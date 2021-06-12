Celebrating Pride Month at Sanctuary Cafe

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Sanctuary Cafe and Performing Arts Center celebrated Pride month by hosting three events.

Sanctuary is a safe place for the LGBTQ community.

Today they hosted a Pride in Persepctive Panel to have real conversations about different topics that affect the LGBTQ community.

The Founder of Sanctuary, Kye Sayers, says, “We are trying to cater to every community, not just the LGBTQ community. We want to bring in allies because on our own turf, it is so important for us to have a place where we’re the majority. We want to teach on our turf. So, Sanctuary is really about inclusion of everybody.”

The center has youth programs and many different events throughout the year.