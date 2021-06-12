Celebrating Pride Month at Sanctuary Cafe

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
14

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Sanctuary Cafe and Performing Arts Center celebrated Pride month by hosting three events.

Sanctuary is a safe place for the LGBTQ community.

Today they hosted a Pride in Persepctive Panel to have real conversations about different topics that affect the LGBTQ community.

The Founder of Sanctuary, Kye Sayers, says, “We are trying to cater to every community, not just the LGBTQ community. We want to bring in allies because on our own turf, it is so important for us to have a place where we’re the majority. We want to teach on our turf. So, Sanctuary is really about inclusion of everybody.”

The center has youth programs and many different events throughout the year.

mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. Now, you can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She recently graduated from Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.