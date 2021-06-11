Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – June 12th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead!
More rain and scattered t-storms this Friday night with warm and humid temperatures. Overnight lows will drop near 70.
Feeling tropical again for Saturday with highs nearing the low 90’s. Not as wet for the upcoming weekend with only isolated showers and storms for Saturday.
Another mild and humid start to Sunday morning in the low 70’s with only a slim chance for a shower and highs soaring into the low 90’s.
A pattern change for next week with drier and less humid weather ahead. More sunshine expected with a little cool down by the middle of next week.
87 & 64 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
