Volkswagen hit by data breach

(WDEF) Volkswagen has been hit by a data breach affecting customers in the United States and Canada.

More than 3 milliion customers had their basic contact information compromised.

But some cases include personal details like driver license numbers, email addresses and VIN numbers.

VW says the information was stolen from an outside company that works with Volkswagen and Audi.

Most of the victims seem to be Audi customers or shoppers.

The company is contacting the victims and offering free credit protection.

The breach involves customers between 2014 and 2019.

VW says the information was saved for marketing purposes.

This is not a ransomware situation.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause our current or potential customers,” VW USA said in a statement. “As always, we recommend that individuals remain alert for suspicious emails or other communications that might ask them to provide information about themselves or their vehicle.”