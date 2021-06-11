McCallie’s Gui Vivaldini wins Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
0
Courtesy: McCallie Athletics

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (McCallie Athletics) — McCallie School graduating senior Gui Vivaldini has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Vivaldini led the Blue Tornado with 14 goals and seven assists this spring. McCallie completed an 8-2-2 season in 2021, defeated Montgomery Bell Academy in the TSSAA Division II-AA state quarterfinals on the road and advanced to the state semifinals. The program has made it to the state’s final four each season since 2015.

- Advertisement -

The 2021 DII-AA East Region Player of the Year, Vivaldini was the nation’s only sophomore to be named TopDrawerSoccer.com All-American in 2019. He helped lead the Blue Tornado to the State Championship and a No. 10 national ranking that year, and a No. 2 national ranking in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He concluded his career with 41 goals and 23 assists.

An excellent student with a 3.88 grade point average, he will continue his academics and athletics at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. He qualifies to be a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award which will be announced later this month.

“I am so proud of Gui,” McCallie head coach Chris Cushenbery said. “He’s a phenomenal player, a fantastic student, a great dorm advisor, and his teammates love him.

“More than anything, he gave us so many moments of brilliance that we will remember forever. His goal against Christ Presbyterian, his goal against Chattanooga Christian, his performance against MBA this year; his teammates and coaches will never forget them.”

Vivaldini is the third McCallie player to win the prestigious Player of the Year honor. Drew Viscomi won the award in 2017, and Ben Stafford was the 1997 winner.

“The award is a huge honor for Gui, but it’s much bigger than that,” Cushenbery said. “This doesn’t happen without his teammates and all the guys like Drew Viscomi and Ben Stafford and others who built the program’s foundation. We’ve had five other All-Americans in the last five years, six other DI players, a guy on his national team; those guys and others created a platform for Gui to showcase his skills, so the award is something everybody in the Long Blue Line can take pride in and celebrate.”

Previous articleTravel Agent suggests a pause on European travel until restrictions are lifted
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."