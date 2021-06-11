Lost Fur Baby

With great sadness we are looking for our lost 4 pound fur baby. She’s been missing since yesterday evening. She’s a blonde chihuahua and is very timid and may run off from you because of fear. Please please try to keep her in your eyesight as we’ll come to get her. If anyone has seen or sees her please let us know.

I can’t rest or sleep until my precious baby is home safe again 😥

Last seen location: Hamilton Point Apartments 6574 East Brainerd Road

Contact numbers: 423-414-7249, 423-933-8348, 423-443-9664

Offering cash reward if found and safely returned to us. Thank you.

(423) 933-8348