Local Beautification Project receives $10,000 grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – An Alton Park Beautification Project has received a grant to help push their community project forward.

The Grant is worth $10,000 and was supplied by the Benwood Foundation to help the Hughes project complete Phase one.

The grant is a matching grant which means the Benwood Foundation will match every dollar that is raised by the community.

The Hughes Project is a community project that will enhance the Alton park area by offering an outdoor performance venue, tree-covered paths for reflection and meditation, a location for summer and after-school programs, and a community garden.

“There are two phases of the project. The first one is the beautification phase. That is the leveling of the 3996 Hughes Avenue lot, adding a stage and benches and all the beautification efforts there. The second phase is actually green infrastructure which is going to do some bioretention combination projects,” says Raquetta Dotley, Executive Director of the Net Resource Foundation

The price tag of phase one of the project is estimated to be $52,000. The Net Resource Foundation hopes to complete this phase by September.