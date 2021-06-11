Greene shines, Robinson soars in Lookouts 1-0 Friday win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Lookouts pitcher Hunter Greene struck out nine in six against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday night. The pitchers’ duel eventually broken up when Chuckie Robinson hit a bomb well over the center field fence. Lookouts won, 1-0, and will play the Wahoos again Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

