Greene shines, Robinson soars in Lookouts 1-0 Friday win

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition is providing vaccinations to those who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition,...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Lookouts pitcher Hunter Greene struck out nine in six against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday night. The pitchers’ duel eventually broken up when Chuckie Robinson hit a bomb well over the center field fence. Lookouts won, 1-0, and will play the Wahoos again Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
