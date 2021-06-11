Community Colleges facing rate increases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A Finance committee recommended tuition and fee increases for all of Tennessee’s Community Colleges next year.

That includes Cleveland State and Chattanooga State in our area, plus all TCAT programs in the region.

The fees amount to another $24 per trimester at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs).

And a $42-$45 at Chattanooga State and Cleveland State.

But this was only a recommendation.

The Tennessee Board of Regents will decide whether to approve the hikes next Friday.

The system has not raised tuition or fees in the last two academic years.