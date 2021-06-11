Baylor alum Trey Freeman prepares for second Olympic Trials

OMAHA, NE (WDEF) — The Baylor Swim Club has been represented in every US Olympic Trials this millenia. Even though it’s happening a year late, next week’s trials is no different. Four Baylor alumni will compete in Omaha — including 2018 grad Trey Freeman.

Freeman says the Olympic delay worked in his favor. He wasn’t sure if he could swim in the 2020 trials after having knee surgery in 2019. One of the most decorated athletes in Baylor history, Freeman swam in the 2016 trials as a junior. He says this year he feels mentally and physically stronger — and is still holding on to the advice of former coach Dan Flack.

“One thing Coach Flack used to always say back when I was at Baylor was, ‘Try not to think too much, and let the race take you somewhere special.’ Not try to force the issue too much,” Freeman said. “I think if I can let the race take me somewhere special, I can have some pretty good swims here in Omaha.”

Freeman and the other Baylor alumni will race in the trials from June 13-20.

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

On June 13-20 Baylor Swim Club / Baylor School athlete Ellie Waldrep will compete in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials- Swimming. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Olympic Trials will be divided into two competitions, with Wave I on June 4-7, 2021 and Wave II on June 13-20, 2021. Wave II will continue to serve as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Waldrep has qualified in both 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke events. The preliminary heats in the 100-meter backstroke will swam on Monday, June 14th, and prelims heats of the 200-meter backstroke will take place on Friday, June 18th.

With her time on of 1:01.04 in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2021 Atlanta Classic Swim Meet in May she is ranked in the top-40 in the world in the event. She is the Baylor School record holder in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 IM events. In 2019, she set two NISCA short course meters national records in both the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter IM. Waldrep is also a 10-time NISCA High School All-American and is a multiple USA Swimming Junior National finalist.

There are also three Baylor Swim Club and/or Baylor School alumni competing in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Trey Freeman, a 2018 Baylor School graduate, and current University of Florida Gator will be competing in 100, 200, and 400-meter freestyle events. Freeman was one of the most decorated swimmers in Baylor School history. Addison Smith and current University of North Carolina Tar Heel has qualified in five events at the Trials. She will be swimming in WAVE I, which will begin on Friday, June 4th. She graduated from the Baylor School in 2019. Finally, Baylor Swim Club alumni Cecilia Porter has qualified for the 2021 Trials in the 100-meter breaststroke. She currently swims at the University of Florida, and is a 2020 graduate from Signal Mountain High School.

Follow all the Baylor School and Baylor Swim Club alumni at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials- Swimming by viewing the Olympic Trials Meet Central page on www.baylorswimming.org