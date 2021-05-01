Restaurant deck collapses with 40+ people on it

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- A birthday party at Zoi’s Restaurant at Harbor Lights Marina turned tragic this afternoon.

More than 40 people were on the deck at the restaurant when it collapsed.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Officials say that Hamilton County EMS sent 5 ambulances and 5 supervisors to the scene.

11 people were transported to the hospital, two of them with critical injuries.

Damages are unknown at this time.

Hamilton County Building Codes has been notified and will inspect the deck to find the cause of the collapse.