Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – April 12th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Very Sunny & Warm Start For The Week!



Overnight tonight heading into early Tuesday morning, it’ll be a cool start with lows in the low & mid 50’s. Expect a few clouds and mainly dry. Also, it’ll be slightly cooler with highs between 75 & 77.

71 & 46 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little more comfortable. THE POLLEN COUNT IS EXTREMELY HEAVY, AND AT LAST CHECK WE HAD A READING 0F 3771. More than likely, it’ll continue climbing until we get a significant rainfall event, and that’s not on the horizon for awhile.

- Advertisement -

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.