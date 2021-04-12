Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – April 12th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Very Sunny & Warm Start For The Week!
A quiet Monday morning is on the horizon for us, and temperatures remaining close to normal. Out typical morning low for the first part of April is 47 degrees. Most of us in and around the city will begin the new week right around 50 with mainly clear conditions.
For the afternoon, sunshine and a bit warmer. Sunday, we hit 75. For this Monday, April 12, we should easily hit 80 – maybe a degree or two warmer.
Overnight tonight heading into early Tuesday morning, it’ll be a cool start with lows in the low & mid 50’s. Expect a few clouds and mainly dry. Also, it’ll be slightly cooler with highs between 75 & 77.
Minimal rain chances into Wednesday alongside a front that will bring temperatures back to the upper 60’s by Thursday.
71 & 46 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little more comfortable. THE POLLEN COUNT IS EXTREMELY HEAVY, AND AT LAST CHECK WE HAD A READING 0F 3771. More than likely, it’ll continue climbing until we get a significant rainfall event, and that’s not on the horizon for awhile.
