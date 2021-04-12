Multiple Gunshot Victims Including Police Officer at Knoxville High School

Update, 5:27 p.m. – Knoxville Police was responding to reports of a person who was possibly armed at Austin-East High School according to a press release from the KPD.

- Advertisement -

Shots were fired as police approached the person. One police officer was struck and later taken to UT Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

One male is dead and another is in custody.

_______

“I am heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. My office has been briefed on the situation and I am praying for the community, including the officer injured in the line of duty.” – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn

_______

“As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with every member of the school community in Knoxville who is dealing with the immediate impacts of the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to provide support. It is time to wrap arms around the affected students, educators, school staff, their families, and the entire community, to support them through this horrific tragedy.” — TN Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn

Knoxville, TN (WDEF) – There are multiple gunshot victims including a police officer at a Knoxville area high school Monday afternoon. The Knoxville Police Department said multiple agencies are on the scene at Austin-East High School.

Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie said, “I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie, according to WVLT, the CBS affiliate in Knoxville.

This is a developing story.