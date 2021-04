LOST: NALA, A FEMALE BLACK LAB MIX SHORT HAIR WITH A WHITE “T” ON HER CHEST & TIP OF 1 BACK FOOT WEARING A PURPLE “KONG” COLLAR IN THE EAST BRAINERD ROAD AREA NEAR BANKS ROAD. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON FRIDAY APRIL 9TH. SHE IS AROUND 7 YEARS OLD & IS VERY FRIENDLY.

(423) 304-7072

