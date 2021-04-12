Controversial replay call steals win from Braves

Ahead of the Chattanooga runoff election for mayor and a pair of city council seats, ‘The Equity Alliance’, ‘The Chattanooga Central Labor Council’, and ‘TIRCC Votes’ gathered volunteers to encourage residents to cast their ballots this month.
ATLANTA (AP) – Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s four-run fourth inning and the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves’ four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory. Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna’s throw bounced twice before Bohm was initially called safe even though it appeared he didn’t get his foot on the plate against catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s tag attempt. The play was reviewed and upheld, prompting fans at Truist Park to throw debris into the outfield.
