Small duplex fire on Slayton Avenue

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
66
Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga fire department is investigating a fire that happened at a duplex on Slayton Avenue.

According to the fire department, flames were coming out of the front door when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front of the unit.

There were no injuries involved.

Battallion Chief Chris Willmore says, “We did a quick knock down. We searched the premises and no one was home. Upon further investigation, we found the fire actually burning beneath the front door in the floor system and that’s what we’ve been fighting so far, trying to get to all what’s burnt beneath the door in the flooring system.”

Firefighters are unsure how the fire started.

They are conducting an investigation.

mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.