Small duplex fire on Slayton Avenue

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga fire department is investigating a fire that happened at a duplex on Slayton Avenue.

According to the fire department, flames were coming out of the front door when they arrived on scene.

.@ChattFireDept is on the scene of a duplex fire on Slayton Ave. The fire is contained. Firefighters are looking for hotspots. The Battalion Chief says that no one was home and there were no injuries. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/LEVqQfTm2o — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) April 11, 2021

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front of the unit.

There were no injuries involved.

Battallion Chief Chris Willmore says, “We did a quick knock down. We searched the premises and no one was home. Upon further investigation, we found the fire actually burning beneath the front door in the floor system and that’s what we’ve been fighting so far, trying to get to all what’s burnt beneath the door in the flooring system.”

Firefighters are unsure how the fire started.

They are conducting an investigation.