Covid-19 Funeral Assistance by FEMA

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Beginning Monday April, 12th FEMA will begin reimbursing families for the funeral cost of coronavirus victims.

“This is a way to assist those who had to come up with funding and sometimes was several members in the family that passed” said Director of Taylor Funeral Home, John Taylor Sr.

Americans will be given up to 9 thousand dollars per funeral of a coronavirus victim and up to 35 thousand dollars for households that have suffered more than one loss to covid.

FEMA’s program does have eligibility requirements as explained by Taylor.

“The death certificate must have covid-19 listed” said Taylor. “If it’s not on there, you will not be able to qualify.”

You are only able to apply for the reimbursement if your name is on the bill or statement of the funeral service.

“You could be the next of kin but if you didn’t sign the contract it has to be with the funeral contract” said Taylor.

If you need help applying, Taylor Funeral Home is willing to offer assistance.

Here is a link to FEMA’s website for more information: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance