Coelho’s header game-winner for Red Wolves

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Red Wolves hosted Atlanta United II for the first preseason match of 2021 Saturday. Chippy game, but no goals until 85′. Trialist Facundo Coelho headed in a corner kick for the game’s first goal — and the ultimate game-winner.

“It was a lot better than what we expected,” returning Red Wolves player Ricky Ruiz said. “We’re only about a week in, everyone together, and with a team that’s affiliated with an MLS team like Atlanta, we knew we were going to try to come out playing, and I feel like we were the most dangerous team throughout the whole game.”

Red Wolves hit the road for the next two preseason matches.