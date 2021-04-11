Coelho’s header game-winner for Red Wolves

Ahead of the Chattanooga runoff election for mayor and a pair of city council seats, ‘The Equity Alliance’, ‘The Chattanooga Central Labor Council’, and ‘TIRCC Votes’ gathered volunteers to encourage residents to cast their ballots this month.
Ahead of the Chattanooga runoff election for mayor and a pair of city council seats, ‘The Equity Alliance’, ‘The Chattanooga Central Labor Council’, and ‘TIRCC Votes’ gathered volunteers to encourage residents to cast their ballots this month.
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Red Wolves hosted Atlanta United II for the first preseason match of 2021 Saturday. Chippy game, but no goals until 85′. Trialist Facundo Coelho headed in a corner kick for the game’s first goal — and the ultimate game-winner.
“It was a lot better than what we expected,” returning Red Wolves player Ricky Ruiz said. “We’re only about a week in, everyone together, and with a team that’s affiliated with an MLS team like Atlanta, we knew we were going to try to come out playing, and I feel like we were the most dangerous team throughout the whole game.”
- Advertisement -
Red Wolves hit the road for the next two preseason matches.
Might be a trial player, but Facundo Coelho is the @ChattRedWolves only goal scorer in today's 1-0 win over @atlutd2. I'd say that's a pretty good way to impress the GM!