Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – April 11th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier Days Ahead!



Lots of clearing this Saturday night with cooler lows near the upper 40’s.

We have a picture-perfect day in store for Sunday with high temps in the low 70’s with sunshine. There will be a pleasant breeze for most of the day with wind gusts at 20+ mph. Overnight lows will near 50°.

Another dry and quiet day for Monday, but with much warmer highs near the low 80’s. That will not last for long though as a cold front comes through by mid week that will bring temperatures back near 70°.

Very minimal rain chances for this week ahead!

71 & 46 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little more comfortable. THE POLLEN COUNT IS EXTREMELY HEAVY WITH A READING 0F 3771.

