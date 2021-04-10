Severe storm damages buildings in Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – A cluster of severe storms has swept across Southern states, leaving at least one dead in Louisiana while toppling power lines in Mississippi and leveling buildings in the Florida Panhandle. St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed a fatality from an early Saturday morning tornado in Palmetto, Louisiana. Bellard told KLFY-TV that 27-year-old Jose Antonio Higareda was killed when the tornado struck the man’s home. Seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries. In Mississippi, a possible tornado ripped down power lines and trees in Rankin County, but no injuries were reported. Officials in Panama City, Florida, said a home and a convenience store were leveled in a possible tornado.

