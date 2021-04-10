Matsuyama poised to make history at the Masters

Ahead of the Chattanooga runoff election for mayor and a pair of city council seats, ‘The Equity Alliance’, ‘The Chattanooga Central Labor Council’, and ‘TIRCC Votes’ gathered volunteers to encourage residents to cast their ballots this month.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Hideki Matsuyama delivered a masterpiece at the Masters. He shot a 7-under 65, the only bogey-free round of the tournament. He played the final eight holes after a storm delay in 6 under. It added to a four-shot lead over four players going into the final round. The 29-year-old will try to become the first Japanese player to win a major. Chasing him will be Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris. Rose is the only player with experience winning a major. Zalatoris is a Masters rookie. Matsuyama says he hopes to make Japan proud.
