Hamilton/Bradley Co.: I-75 Southbound near Mile Marker 14: All Lanes Blocked.

Red Alert Traffic:
Via the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department:
1:30pm Update:
All northbound lanes, and the far right southbound lane have reopened.
The left lane of I-75 southbound at MM 14 will remain closed until further notice.
———————-
1:20pm – Traffic Alert:
I-75 Southbound is shut down at MM 14 for a crash with injuries. Hazmat is also responding to address a fluid spill.
The far left lane on I-75 Northbound at the same location is also closed.
No estimated time on reopening.
