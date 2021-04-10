Hamilton/Bradley Co.: I-75 Southbound near Mile Marker 14: All Lanes Blocked.

1:30pm Update:

All northbound lanes, and the far right southbound lane have reopened.

The left lane of I-75 southbound at MM 14 will remain closed until further notice.

———————-

1:20pm – Traffic Alert:

I-75 Southbound is shut down at MM 14 for a crash with injuries. Hazmat is also responding to address a fluid spill.

The far left lane on I-75 Northbound at the same location is also closed.