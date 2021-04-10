Golden Retriever taken in a stolen car found dead

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The story of a stolen Golden Retriever in Chattanooga has come to an unhappy end.

JC Morrissey posted on Facebook Thursday, begging anyone to help him find Abby.

He says she was inside his mother’s car when it was stolen in an Alley at McCallie and Central.

He described Abby as a 15 year old Golden Retriever who was deaf.

On Friday evening, he said she had been found dead.

Police confirm to us that were called to the 2300 block of East 17th Street around 7PM where they found the body.

The dog did not have any visible marks on it. Morrissey posted this on facebook,”my information could be incorrect. I was kind of a mess when the cop explained it to me. But there’s no way she was gone in that weather for 6 hours. I’ve hunted my whole life, she was still too loose and not nearly swollen enough…just…too fresh. I’m not ok. I’m not even close to ok.”

They have not found the missing vehicle yet.