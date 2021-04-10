Chemical and diesel spill close I-75 South for hours

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- All lanes of I-75 Southbound near mile marker 14 was closed for at least 8 hours today.

According to Tri-community volunteer fire department, 200 gallons of chemicals and diesel spilled on the interstate after a crash around one o’clock p.m.

The fire department says that a box truck hit the center guard rail and punctured one of the totes.

The driver of the truck was injured and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Hamilton County Hazmat responded to help clean up the spill.

The lanes remain closed at 8:30 p.m.