Cempa Community Care Vaccines

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Cempa Community Care held it’s first mobile vaccine event at Mount Canaan on Highway 58.

Cempa had over 500 doses of the vaccine prepared for anyone who made an appointment plus any walk ups.

The vaccines were provided by Galen Medical Group and UTC’s Nursing program partnered for administration purposes.

Leaders of Cempa discuss the importance of mobile events.

“It’s really encouraging to the community to go into where they live” said Ladarius Price of Cempa Community Care. “It gives them a sense of comfort. You remove barriers. Whether it be transportation. Whether it be trust that we see a lot of times in our community.”

To register, click here: http://Zoddoc.com/vaccine