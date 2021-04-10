Bug-a-Palüza returned to Chattanooga

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After a year long, unwanted break, the 22nd annual Bug-a-Palüza car show finally happened again Saturday.

Of course things looked different because of the Coronavirus.

The Volkswagen show was held at the First Horizon Pavilion with safety precautions.

In year’s past, it was hosted at Camp Jordan in East Ridge.

Event organizers are just happy to have it this year because it was canceled in 2019.

Zen Hendricks with Scenic City Volks Folks says, “Our club name is the Volks folks which means peoples people. I mean, it’s all about the people. We love the cars. We enjoy working on them and tuning them up and keeping 40, 50 and 60 year old cars but the people that we get to deal with along the way is what makes it fun and keeps us doing it year after year.”

Calling all trikes! We have trophies to award for first, second, and third place in our trike category, but none registered yet! Do you have a VW trike? We’d love to see you out at Bug-a-Palüza 2021!

Posted by Bug-a-Palüza on Monday, February 22, 2021

 

Proceeds will go to the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House.

Usually the event raises 20 to $25,000.

