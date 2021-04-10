Braves bats boom in 5-4 win over Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves, who opened the season with four consecutive losses, have recovered with a four-game winning streak. The streak includes the first two games of the weekend series against the NL East rival Phillies. Atlanta’s 0-4 start included three losses at Philadelphia. Sean Newcomb had strikeouts on four of his six outs in relief to earn the win. Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

