Braves bats boom in 5-4 win over Phillies

Ahead of the Chattanooga runoff election for mayor and a pair of city council seats, ‘The Equity Alliance’, ‘The Chattanooga Central Labor Council’, and ‘TIRCC Votes’ gathered volunteers to encourage residents to cast their ballots this month.
ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves, who opened the season with four consecutive losses, have recovered with a four-game winning streak. The streak includes the first two games of the weekend series against the NL East rival Phillies. Atlanta’s 0-4 start included three losses at Philadelphia. Sean Newcomb had strikeouts on four of his six outs in relief to earn the win. Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.
