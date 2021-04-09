Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – April 10th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Unsettled Weather into Saturday!



Saturday morning into most of the afternoon will bring scattered rain and t-storms for most of the viewing area. Some of these may be strong or severe with the threat of hail, lightning, and strong winds. Highs will be a bit cooler than previous days near the low 70’s. Rain is expected to clear out by the late afternoon hours. Then, lots of clearing and cooler lows near the upper 40’s.

Sunday will be a much better day with temps in the low 70’s and lots of sunshine and drier weather into the next several days.

71 & 46 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little more comfortable. THE POLLEN COUNT IS EXTREMELY HEAVY WITH A READING 0F 3771.

