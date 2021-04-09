SE Whitfield Wins Soccer Showdown Against NW Whitfield

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) We had the top two soccer teams in Georgia Class 4A square off in a region showdown on Friday night. Number one ranked Southeast Whitfield entertained second ranked Northwest Whitfield. The Bruins Fabian Navarro got the games first goal with a nifty shot into the upper right corner of the net, but the Raiders answered later with two goals to get a 2-1 victory. Southeast Whitfield stays unbeaten on the year with a 12-0-2 record.

