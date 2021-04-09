Ronald Acuna Steals the Show in Braves Home Opener

ATLANTA (AP) – Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, including a long two-run homer that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton’s six strong innings, leading the Braves to an 8-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Morton permitted one run and four hits. Acuña’s fifth-inning blast off Zack Wheeler traveled an estimated 456 feet, landing deep in the center-field seats behind the Braves bullpen for a 2-1 lead. He also had two doubles and an infield single.

