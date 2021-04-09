Questions remain surrounding McKamey euthanasia controversy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Management at McKamey Animal Shelter has been heavily scrutinized in the last few days.

It all started when a flurry of employees resigned from their positions after witnessing a cowering dog being dragged into a room with a catchpole to be euthanized.

In the aftermath of the euthanization, many are wondering why the dog in question was put down.

McKamey is known as a “no kill” animal shelter, and only euthanizes animals for health or behavioral issues.

Taylor Westman, a former employee of the Hamilton County Humane Society who has over 11 years of experience working with local animal shelters, says that the euthanized dog displayed no such issues.

“They said that he had behavioral problems but I’m under the understanding that he had come a long way. Hence he was in the yard with the other dogs playing and with staff that didn’t have any problems with the dog. So why was he brutally dragged to be euthanized with no explanation?” asks Westman.

When News 12 reached out to McKamey for comment, they responded with a statement saying that their euthanization rates are shared publicly.

However, after reviewing their statistics, their numbers for years 2020 and 2021 were not found.

And with no prior behavioral problems on record, Westman suspects that the dog was euthanized due to an issue with timing.

“We think that this dog was euthanized for time. Certain situations like that would be put in the computer as ‘not healthy, not treatable’. So that’s a lie. If the dog had behavioral problems, it needs to be entered in the computer when they are euthanized, as it was a behavioral problem.”

And in light of former employees complaining of unsafe and unsanitary conditions, Westman shared her own experience after visiting McKamey’s facility.

“I remember walking through their building and dogs that were on the adoption floors’ noses were just pouring with snot, and I was like just like, they’re spreading this.”