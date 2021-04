CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a woman in the shooting of two other women on Tunnel Boulevard.

On March 31, a 23 year old and a 44 year old women suffered gunshot wounds during a fight outside the Rosemont Apartments after midnight.

Neither was life-threatening.

On Wednesday, investigators took 38 year old Nikii Voltaire into custody for the shootings.

She faces charges of Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault and Felony Reckless Endangerment.