Mrs. World gives up crown after onstage melee in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) – The reigning Mrs. World on Friday relinquished her title while defending her decision to pull the crown off the head of this year’s winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka, whom she falsely claimed to be a divorcee and unqualified to take part in the contest. Caroline Jurie said she stood against “injustice” and called the judging of the contest “tainted.” Jurie won Mrs. World in 2020 and has been accused of hurting Pushpika De Silva, who was crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka on Sunday at a televised pageant held in Colombo. Jurie was arrested on Thursday and later released on bail.

