Golden Retriever taken in a stolen car found dead

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The story of a stolen Golden Retriever in Chattanooga has come to an unhappy end.

JC Morrissey posted on Facebook Thursday, begging anyone to help him find Abby.

He says she was inside his mother’s car when it was stolen in an Alley at McCallie and Central.

He described Abby as a 15 year old Golden Retriever who was deaf.

On Friday evening, he said she had been found dead.

Police confirm to us that were called to the 2300 block of East 17th Street around 7PM where they found the body.

The dog did not have any visible marks on it.

They have not found the missing vehicle yet.