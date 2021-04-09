COVID, Philip’s no-fuss attitude mean simpler funeral plan

LONDON (AP) – Prince Philip will be laid to rest with all the honors due a prince of the United Kingdom and a consort to Queen Elizabeth II. But the coronavirus pandemic means it will be a more low-key farewell than has marked many royal deaths. The pandemic has required changes to the well-prepared plans for Philip’s passing. Philip’s body will not lie in state and he will not have a state funeral, in keeping with his wishes. His funeral will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, and is likely to be attended by close family. The palace has invited well-wishers to sign a book of condolences – but only online, to avoid crowds and queues.

By JILL LAWLESS

- Advertisement -

Associated Press