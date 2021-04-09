Chattanooga community asks questions of Mayoral/District 5 candidates

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Brainerd community gathered to ask questions of the Chattanooga Mayoral and District 5 City Council Candidates

“The community itself I know it’s extremely frustrating because this is normally their only opportunity to get to see these candidates,” said Pastor of New Monumental Baptist Church Gregory Odom.

Odom said he wanted to have the candidates here tonight so the community has an opportunity to speak with the politicians.

“We are in the middle of the community. I felt like this was going to be the perfect place for the candidates to come and talk about what they would do,” said Odom.

Questions were asked on how the candidates would fix Brainerd being a Food desert after the closing of a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market.

“Some of the local candidates thought through a plan because it affects them more directly but I really wanted The Mayoral candidates to hear it because they need to know, this is what’s going on,” said Odom.

“All of us are supposed to be together and have the same things. So this is time and this is the day for everybody to be a unit as one and when we do that everybody will be happy,” said Chattanooga resident Darrin Freeman.

Another thing repeatedly asked was will the politicians continue to be around after they are elected.

“Historically candidates well, especially the houses of worship as a campaign stop and when they come to that house of worship as a campaign stop, they say what it is that they had to say they’re speaking they’re all smiles and then you never see them again until it’s election time,” said Odom.

Voting people were getting tired of promises. We’re tired of visions and stuff like that has never been kept,” said Freeman.

Each politician said they will be here in the community and you will be able to reach them after being elected.

“Just be visible, just let The people see them. We need the people to believe. If you’re telling me something that I can believe in I will work hard,” said Freeman.