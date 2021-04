CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Firefighters put out a fire this afternoon at an auto repair shop on Shallowford Road.

They got the call to Grease Monkey Diesel & Auto Performance Repairs around 2PM.

- Advertisement -

The owner first spotted the smoke coming from the back of the building in the shop area.

Both smoke and flames were visible when the first truck arrived.

The flames had spread to tires and several of the vehicles inside.

But no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.