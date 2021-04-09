Cempa to host drive-thru vaccine event on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Cempa Community Care is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event tomorrow .

The Drive thru vaccination site will be at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, located at 4801 Hwy 58.

Vaccine appointment times are available from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

The free vaccines will be Modern vaccines and are available to the public by appointment only.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccination requires a second dose. Cempa Community Care will host a drive-thru event to administer all second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to participants on Saturday, May 8, at the same location at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Participants will be expected to arrive at the same time as their previous appointment slot.

“The great thing about this vaccine event is that when you sign up for your first dose you are automatically signed up for your second dose. So you don’t have to worry about finding an appointment or registering. It’s already solidified through this one registration,” says Paulo Hutson, Cempa Community Care.

To register and schedule an appointment visit zocdoc.com/vaccine. Vaccine appointments are limited to 500 participants but may be expanded based on community interest.