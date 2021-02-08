What’s Right With Our Schools: Ringgold Musical Theatre

RINGGOLD, GA (WDEF) – Ringgold High School is the defending One Act Play State Champions, and they will put that title on the line later this month.

Jané Ellis is the Musical Theatre Director.

- Advertisement -

She says, “We started the musical theatre program here at Ringgold High School about five years ago. (We) Started really with just about 12 students, and we are about 80 strong now. Students involved from the band program, from athletics as well, and so the program has grown to be really inclusive and a special part of our community here at school. We were excited last year to receive the State Championship One Act Play Award, and we are excited to compete in that again in just a few weeks. On February 20 we will go to the State Championship again. We had the Region competition, last week, here at Ringgold High School. We were excited to win the championship for the second time in Ringgold history, last year was the first time. We were also honored to have the top actor in the region, a senior here at Ringgold high school, and to all star cast members, as well as the most outstanding crew that are led by Chloe Snyder, who is a junior.

Cody Ogle is 2021 Best Actor award winner for the region.

He says, “The growth and evolution that I have gone through in this program is astronomical and it makes me really happy that I can be in a program like this where everyone is excepted; and loved for who I am.”

Eli Talley is the 2020 High School Actor the Year in Georgia.

He says, “The main thing that we strive to do is give other people a show. You know make other people happy.”

Junior Iley Barnes adds, “Well, I feel like the arts are very underrated, but when you come see our show, you are going to be wowed about what you can do during a pandemic.

Jané concludes,”I think they have really gained community and excellence. We’ve talk to them all the time about living lives of integrity, kindness. We talk about their hard work and musical excellence. So, we hope, when they finish here at the end of their senior year, they’ll take those things on to whatever endeavor they do next.”