Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 8th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Nice, Dry, & Warmer Start For the Week!



This Morning: Clear, calm, & cold this morning, with only a few areas of fog popping up, mainly back toward the Cumberland Plateau. Morning lows will fall to between 24 degrees in Murphy, and 28 in Winchester & Rome.

This Afternoon: More sunshine returning, light winds, and afternoon highs several degrees warmer in and around the City of Chattanooga. Sunday, our high was 53, and we’ll be a bit warmer today, tomorrow and Wednesday, with dry conditions until late Wednesday.

Tonight: A few more clouds but not nearly as cold. Lows will drop only into the mid 40’s by early Morning Tuesday.

Extended Forecast: Dry conditions until late Wednesday, with a few “hit & miss” showers, mainly late on Hump Day. Thursday, it looks like some significant rains possible, lasting through mid-day Friday. Colder for the weekend ahead.

We’re still tracking some arctic air for next weekend, stay tuned for more details!

53 & 33 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs, as well as the early morning lows, are getting a little milder.

We’re getting into the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

