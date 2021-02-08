TECH BYTE: Game Apps to Help You Relax

Emily Cassulo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Normally, playing games can get you excited and pumped up, but there are some out there that do just the opposite.

It sounds like an oxymoron, but there are relaxing games out there.

They’re just what many of us need, as we navigate a pandemic that seems like it will never end.

The My Oasis: Anxiety Relief Game is supposed to help calm your mind, and relieve your stress.

The game provides a zen environment, and calming atmosphere. Relaxing sounds even help you chill out.

It’s usually pretty peaceful spending time at an aquarium, or watching pretty fish swim around in a tank.

But when that’s not possible, having one on your phone is the next best thing.

The Tap Tap Fish – AbyssRium app is a game that, of course, takes place in the ocean.

You create your own fish, and build coral to help you relax. Plus, it’s pretty to look at!

The KAMI 2 app features more than 100 puzzles, and you can even create your own.

They’re calming, yet addictive. The colorful origami is fun to watch while you play.

New puzzles are uploaded daily.

If you don’t want to actually play a game, the Calm app is also great for getting you relaxed.

It’s perfect for helping you fall asleep.

The app features guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music.

There are free features on the Calm app, but a subscription service will cost you money.

It just might be worth spending it, if you want to fall asleep to Matthew McConaughey or Leona Lewis reading you a story.

Feeling relaxed or sleepy yet?

These apps are a great way to take a quick break from a stressful situation, or wind down after long day at work.

There are plenty more of them out there. Just search for them in your phone’s app store.

