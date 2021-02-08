Mocs Ranked 24th in Preseason FCS Spring Poll

The Chattanooga Mocs will enter the spring football season as a Top 25 team. UTC is ranked 24th in the HERO Sports preseason poll. Chattanooga played only one game in the fall, losing 13-10 to F-B-S opponent Western Kentucky. North Dakota State is ranked number one. Furman is the highest ranked SoCon team at number eight. The Mocs spring season is scheduled to kick at home on February 20th against VMI.

