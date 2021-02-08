Hamilton County Schools begin community budget meetings

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools is connecting with the community as they come up with a FY 22 budget proposal.

The school district has started its learning community budget meetings.

They are virtual, and anyone can attend.

Recently, Hamilton County Schools surveyed over 11,000 people about the budget and calendar.

The majority of responses came from parents.

The results were shared during the Harrison Bay learning community meeting Monday night.

They found for CARES funding, hiring additional staff to support student learning loss was number one most supported, second was improving student access to the internet/connectivity and purchasing additional devices was third.

For the General Purpose Budget, literacy initiatives was number one most supported, followed by developing teacher pipelines and facilities.

The school system is looking to get more feedback through the community meetings.

“We can’t make it without your feedback and we want you to be candid and open about what things are working and where you want to see continued investment,” Superintendent Bryan Johnson said during the Harrison Bay meeting.