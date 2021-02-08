Covid-19 effects on Alzheimer’s Patients

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease face unique challenges in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effects of Alzheimer’s can make it harder for a person to notice or communicate discomfort, hindering family caregivers from spotting COVID-19 symptoms.

For those who suffer from dementia, having their daily routines sporadically changed can lead to a higher risk of depression.

“With Alzheimer’s in general there is a degree of depression and feeling a little lost. Now with added isolation that can really set in some depression and emotional issues. That’s why caregivers need to stay engaged,” says LaRay Ramey, Alzheimer’s Association.

Officials say Alzheimer’s may also pose challenges to following safety protocols such as mask wearing and hand washing.

Health experts suggest finding ways to communicate with your family members to help remind them about wearing masks.

“Maybe lead by example, so sometimes just wearing our masks ourselves or demonstrating how to use proper hand hygiene is great. You can also put different signs up on the mirror in the bathroom or by the kitchen where they would be washing their hands. Or put a sign by the front door reminding them to wear their masks,” says Sarah Hines, Erlanger Clinical Social Worker.

The Alzheimer’s Association says wearing a mask can be scary for those who have Alzheimers and say that in this case, keeping them isolated from others may be a better option.