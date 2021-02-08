CDOT and Glass House Collective awarded grant for street mural

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Department of Transportation and the Glass House Collective have been awarded worth $25,000 from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The grant is a part of their Asphalt Art initiative, which is designed to help cities use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces, and engage communities.

The grant funds will be used to create a welcoming atmosphere and bring attention to the new neighborhood grocery store.

The City will paint a mural at Crutchfield Street, between Glass Street and Dodson Avenue, because of its central location to neighborhood assets like Hardy Elementary, the East Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Center, and the new Save A Lot grocery store.

“We can really think about public art having the power to shape how we experience our cities. The art can draw visitors in and it can enhance our residents quality of life. We combine our public art projects with our efforts to strengthen our city infrastructure, it can help create safer , more vibrant streets for everybody,” says Cate Irvin, CDOT.

Three mural designs were developed based on a series of community-based workshops. You can also vote to help choose the final design, deadline to vote is Monday, Feb. 15.