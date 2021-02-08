CDOT and Glass House Collective awarded grant for street mural

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Department of Transportation and the Glass House Collective have been awarded worth  $25,000 from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The grant is a part of their Asphalt Art initiative, which is designed to help cities use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces, and engage communities. 

- Advertisement -

The grant funds will be used to create a welcoming atmosphere and bring attention to the new neighborhood grocery store. 

The City will paint a mural at Crutchfield Street, between Glass Street and Dodson Avenue, because of its central location to neighborhood assets like Hardy Elementary, the East Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Center, and the new Save A Lot grocery store. 

“We can really think about public art having the power to shape how we experience our cities. The art can draw visitors in and it can enhance our residents quality of life. We combine our public art projects with our efforts to strengthen our city infrastructure, it can help create safer , more vibrant streets for everybody,” says Cate Irvin, CDOT. 

Three mural designs were developed based on a series of community-based workshops. You can also vote to help choose the final design, deadline to vote is Monday, Feb. 15. 

 

Previous articleTwo victims identified in Franklin County plane crash
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.