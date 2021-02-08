Alabama US Sen. Shelby announces he won’t seek a 7th term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama says he won’t seek a seventh term in office in 2022. Shelby made the announcement in a statement on Monday. He said he is grateful to the people of Alabama for putting their trust in him for 42 years. Shelby is the chamber’s fourth most senior member.

By KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press

