Vols swap opponents for Wednesday game, will host Georgia

KNOXVILLE (UT Athletics) — Rather than hosting Florida on Wednesday as originally scheduled, the Tennessee basketball team now will host Georgia. Tipoff remains set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Ticket holders will receive instructions via email and should expect to use their original ticket for the Feb. 10 game.

- Advertisement -

The Southeastern Conference announced the scheduling adjustment Sunday due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida programs, which led to multiple game postponements.

A make-up date for the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville has not been determined at this time. However, the Vols now have multiple open dates during the remainder of the regular season (Feb. 23/24 and March 2/3).