CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A homeless man has minor injuries after he was stuck in the sewer tonight.

The Chattanooga Fire department had to rescue the man.

CFD says that he was trying to take shelter in a confined space when he realized that he was stuck.

Chattanooga Fire department’s Urban Search and rescue teams had to make multiple entries to contact the man who was in and out of consciousness.

The rescue took two hours and the man was transported to the hospital.